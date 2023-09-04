COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for rape and kidnapping.

The U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Apprehension Team tracks down the most violent criminals, people Chief Deputy Dan DeVille said others can’t find or probably shouldn’t find because of how dangerous they are.

The team is searching for Oscar Chirinos, wanted in Franklin County for holding a juvenile girl against her will and raping her.

The warrant dates back to just more than three years ago, to August 2020, when police said the alleged attack happened.

“In this case, we’ve got a victim, and that victim could still be in fear that this guy’s going to come back because he hasn’t been put in jail,” DeVille said. “So, if nothing else, there’s nothing we can do to make up for what’s happened, but maybe give her a little peace that he’s been locked up and will never be able to hurt her or anyone else ever again.”

If you have information on Oscar Chirinos or know where he might be, you are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service via the tip line at 614-469-5540, log on to usmarshals.gov, or download the U.S. Marshals tip app.

