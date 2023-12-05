Watch Monday’s report on Thomas Koch in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A viewer’s tip led to the arrest of a registered sex offender Tuesday after a story on his case ran in NBC4’s Warrant Watch.

Thomas Koch was arrested by deputy U.S. Marshals and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies Tuesday at 9:06 a.m. on the 400 block of North Highland Avenue.

Koch, 44, is a registered sex offender who failed to verify his address with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

“Sex offenders running around in our communities is a dangerous, dangerous situation,” U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio Michael Black said.

According to court records, Koch was convicted of endangering the welfare of a child in New Jersey.

Black said there are several reasons sex offender registries must remain up to date.

“It’s used by the communities, it’s used by realtors, it’s a database that is very helpful to everyone, so we are able to know exactly where these sex offenders are located,” he said.

Koch is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday and remains in custody.