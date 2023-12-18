COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The U.S. Marshals Service said it is searching for another convicted sex offender who failed to register their address.

Amy Foster, 33, failed to register her address with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Court records show she was convicted in 2018 of gross sexual imposition with a victim under the age of 18. Foster’s last known address was in the South Linden neighborhood.

“She’s been given an opportunity to follow the rules, the laws and register, but she has not done that, so our goal is to apprehend her and to bring her to justice,” U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio Michael Black said. “She’s a convicted sex offender. That poses a threat to the community.”

Black said tips from NBC4 viewers led to the arrests of recent fugitives featured on Warrant Watch.

“Most importantly, they know we’re going to do something about it,” he said. “If they give us a tip, we’re going to act on it. We’re not going to act next week, we’re not going to act a month from now. We’re going to act today.

“We’re hoping, in this case, we get some more assistance from our neighborhoods and remove this sex offender from our communities,” Black added.

Black said it is important the sex offender registry remains up to date as it is used by everyday citizens and realtors. He referred to it as a database that helps know where registered sex offenders are located.

If you know where Shey may be, contact the U.S. Marshals Service by clicking here. All tips can remain anonymous.