COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service was arrested Tuesday after a report aired on NBC4 less than 24 hours before.

A viewer’s tip led to the arrest of Amy Foster, a convicted sex offender who the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said failed to verify her address.

Foster, who was convicted of gross sexual imposition in a case involving someone under the age of 18, was arrested by Columbus police at a Denny’s restaurant on Olentangy River Road.

Any with information about wanted fugitives can contact the U.S. Marshal’s Office by clicking here. All tips can remain anonymous.