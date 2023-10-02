Warrant Watch with NBC4 and the U.S. Marshals Service

NBC4 is collaborating with the U.S. Marshals Service for an innovative program called “Warrant Watch.” We invite viewers to join us as we work together to make our communities safer by apprehending fugitives with outstanding warrants.

How Warrant Watch works

Every first and third Monday of the month, NBC4 airs a special segment featuring one or more fugitives targeted for arrest by the U.S. Marshals Service that week. These segments will provide crucial information about the individuals on the run, their alleged crimes, and any other relevant details to help our viewers stay informed.

When the U.S. Marshals Service is prepared to execute an arrest, they will notify an agency representative, who will then reach out to NBC4. Upon receiving this notification, a reporter-photographer team will quickly mobilize and head to the scene. Arrests can occur at any time, so this coverage will ensure viewers will receive up-to-the-minute updates on important developments.

How you can help

Viewer assistance is vital in making Warrant Watch a success. We encourage everyone to get involved and help law enforcement locate these fugitives. Here’s how you can contribute:

Tip Line: If you have information that can aid in the arrest of a fugitive featured on Warrant Watch, please call the U.S. Marshals Service Tip Line at (614) 469-5540 . Your tips can be the key to apprehending dangerous individuals and bringing them to justice.

Visit usmarshals.gov: The official website of the U.S. Marshals Service, usmarshals.gov, is a valuable resource where you can find additional information about fugitives, ongoing cases, and safety tips. You can also use the website's pop-up feature to easily submit tips online.

Download the U.S. Marshals' Tip App: Stay connected and report tips on the go by downloading the U.S. Marshals' tip app. This convenient tool makes it simple to provide information to law enforcement, making our communities safer for everyone.

Together, we can make a significant impact in ensuring that fugitives facing outstanding warrants are held accountable. Your involvement can help bring closure to victims and maintain the safety and security of our neighborhoods.