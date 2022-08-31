WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – Jurors seated in the murder trial of George Wagner IV visited the sites where eight members of the Rhoden family were found dead in 2016.

Members of the jury were taken by bus Wednesday to several locations around Pike County, all crime scenes six years ago in the largest murder investigation in Ohio history.

A few of those scenes were out on Union Hill Road and Left Fork Road, where the Rhoden’s family trailer used to be located.

Christopher Rhoden Sr., Dana Rhoden, Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Christopher Rhoden Jr., Hanna Rhoden, Hannah Gilley, Gary Rhoden, and Kenneth Rhoden were all found dead on the morning of April 22, 2016. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said three young children, including a baby, were discovered unharmed.

Wagner is one of four family members accused of committing these murders. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

According to plea agreements, Wagner’s brother Jake and mother Angela are expected to testify against him.

Authorities said the shootings stemmed from a child custody dispute Jake Wagner had with one of the victims.

The jury, 12 jurors and six alternates, was seated Tuesday.

Before they left the courtroom, Judge Randy Deering, who is overseeing the case, issued directives for the site visitations.

“You will remain together, under the supervision of the court personnel, until you are returned to the courtroom later on today,” he instructed.

On Thursday, the jury is expected to continue viewing locations associated with the crime.

The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks.