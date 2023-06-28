A previous report on Wagner IV being found guilty on all 22 charges, including eight murder charges, can be seen above.

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — More than six months after being found guilty of eight murder charges, George Wagner IV has been transferred out of an Ohio prison.

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Wagner IV, who was found guilty on all 22 charges for his role in the murders of eight members of the Rhoden family, has been transferred out of state. ODRC could not confirm where Wagner IV was transferred to.

The night of April 21 and the morning of April 22, 2016, eight members of the Rhoden family were fatally shot — most more than once and while they were sleeping. They included Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; Dana Rhoden, 37; Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20; Hanna Rhoden, 19; Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16; Hannah Gilley, 20; Kenneth Rhoden, 44; and Gary Rhoden, 38.

Wagner IV was found guilty of aggravated murder, conspiracy, aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, tampering with evidence, forgery, unauthorized use of property, interception of wire, oral or electronic communications, obstructing justice, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

His trial lasted three months in 2022 where family members — including George IV’s mother Angela and brother Edward “Jake” — testified against the defendant, and George IV also took the stand himself to testify in his defense.

George “Billy” Wagner III, the patriarch of the family, awaits trial.