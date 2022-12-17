WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — The first member of the Wagner family to be convicted of killing eight members of the Rhoden family will be sentenced Monday.

George Wagner IV is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in Pike County Court.

George Wagner IV was found guilty on Nov. 30 of 22 counts including eight counts of aggravated murder for his role in the killing of Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; Dana Rhoden, 37; Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20; Hanna Rhoden, 19; Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16; Hannah Gilley, 20; Kenneth Rhoden, 44; and Gary Rhoden, 38, on the night of April 21 and morning of April 22, 2016.

Below: Watch the reading of the verdicts against George Wagner IV.

More than two years after the killings, in November 2018, then-attorney general Mike DeWine announced the arrest of four members of the Wagner family: Father George “Billy” Wagner IV, mother Angela Wagner, and brothers Jake Wagner and George Wagner IV.

Angela Wagner and Jake Wagner testified against him during his 14-week trial. Jake pleaded guilty to all charges in April 2021, and Angela pleaded guilty to 14 charges — excluding the murder charges — in September 2021.

George “Billy” Wagner III is awaiting trial.

In addition to the murder charges, George Wagner IV was found guilty of conspiracy, aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, tampering with evidence, forgery, unauthorized use of property, interception of wire, oral, or electronic communications, obstructing justice, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

George Wagner IV will not face the death penalty after Pike County Judge Randy Deering dismissed that sentence from the case.