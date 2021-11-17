(WCMH) — George “Billy” Wagner III was back in a Pike County courtroom Wednesday for a motion hearing.

He is one of four family members accused of massacring eight members of the Rhoden Family in 2016 and faces 22 charges ranging from aggravated murder to tampering with evidence.

The last time he was in court, the judge denied a request to dismiss the death penalty.

George’s wife Angela and son Jake have both reached plea deals with prosecutors.

He and his son George Wagner IV have not accepted deals.

The shootings took place on the night of April 21 and the morning of April 22, 2016. Eight members of the Rhoden family were shot and killed in four Pike County homes.

Christopher Rhoden Sr., Dana Rhoden, Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Christopher Rhoden Jr., Hanna Rhoden, Hannah Gilley, Gary Rhoden, and Kenneth Rhoden were all found dead the morning of April 22, 2016. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said three young children, including a baby, were discovered unharmed.