WATCH in 360: NBC4 walks in 2019 Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The NBC4 team was proud to participate in the 2019 Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade.

NBC4 anchors Colleen Marshall, Monica Day, Matt Barnes, Darlene Hill and Mark Taylor led the NBC4 team in the parade. Fan (and station) favorite Buckeye was there to meet and greet before the parade stepped off.

Monica Day was all decked out in her rainbow dress with peacock tail. Matt and Mark appear to have coordinated outfits, both showing off rainbow and star-spangled attire.

Colleen wore a rainbow dress, while Darlene was rocking an NBC4 Local 4 Your Shirt.

NBC4 and Virginia West are ready for PRIDE 2019! #4PRIDE Posted by Colleen Marshall on Saturday, June 15, 2019

One highlight of the parade was when the NBC4 crew busted out the Cupid Shuffle!

With over half a million people in attendance, the NBC4 team was proud to be some of the 13,000 that took part in the parade itself.

Check out more of our photos and 360 degree footage from the parade:

Some of the sights from Columbus Pride! So happy to live in a city like Columbus and work at a place like NBC4 that is so accepting. Posted by Matt Barnes on Saturday, June 15, 2019

🌈Happy pride! NBC4 always comes though with community events that matter. This hands down was the biggest, livest Pride… Posted by Rob Sneed on Saturday, June 15, 2019

WATCH COLUMBUS PRIDE PARADE LIVE: The Pride parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. downtown. https://nbc4i.co/2IIkEB7 Posted by NBC4 on Saturday, June 15, 2019