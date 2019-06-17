WATCH in 360: NBC4 walks in 2019 Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The NBC4 team was proud to participate in the 2019 Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade.
NBC4 anchors Colleen Marshall, Monica Day, Matt Barnes, Darlene Hill and Mark Taylor led the NBC4 team in the parade. Fan (and station) favorite Buckeye was there to meet and greet before the parade stepped off.
Monica Day was all decked out in her rainbow dress with peacock tail. Matt and Mark appear to have coordinated outfits, both showing off rainbow and star-spangled attire.
Colleen wore a rainbow dress, while Darlene was rocking an NBC4 Local 4 Your Shirt.
One highlight of the parade was when the NBC4 crew busted out the Cupid Shuffle!
With over half a million people in attendance, the NBC4 team was proud to be some of the 13,000 that took part in the parade itself.
Check out more of our photos and 360 degree footage from the parade: