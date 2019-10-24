VIDEO: Crash saves family from being run over

PHOENIX, AZ (AP) — Video released from the Phoenix, Arizona police department shows a collision involving a car that ran a red light and narrowly missed a couple pushing a stroller on October 14th.

Police say a Chevrolet Cruze had entered the intersection when a Jeep driven by Ernesto Otanez Oveso slammed into it, just a few feet (meters) away from the pedestrians. The police statement says Oveso and a woman in the car with him took off running after the accident.

Oveso, 23, was arrested on Driving Under the Influence and aggravated assault charges. Police said a gun was found in the Jeep so an additional prohibited possession charge was added.

The driver of the Chevy Cruze was a 27-year-old woman. She was hurt in the crash but here injuries were not life-threatening.