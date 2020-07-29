Tall order awaits Ohio’s next House Speaker

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–The Ohio House of Representatives will vote Tuesday on a resolution to remove House Speaker Larry Householder from leadership. Afterwards, the republican caucus will begin work on filling the opening with a new representative.

“In order to start that healing process, in order to start gaining that confidence and trust back we have to move quickly,” said Rep. Craig Riedel, (R) Defiance.

In the past few years, the Ohio House of Representatives have seen two House Speakers come under a federal investigation. The most recent, Larry Householder was arrested last week and accused of a multi-million dollar bribery scandal.

“The new speaker is going to have to appear to be above all of this scandal,” said Paul Beck, a retired professor at Ohio State University.

Currently there are five candidates vying for the gavel

Rep. Tim Ginter (R) Salem

Rep. Bob Cupp (R) Lima

Rep. Rick Carfagna (R) Genoa Twp.

Rep. Craig Riedel (R) Defiance

Rep. Jim Butler (R) Speaker Pro Tempore

For the people of Ohio, who holds the Speaker’s chair determines what legislation gets passed through the Statehouse. The person also determine what bills may never see the light of day.

“Controls the flow of legislation there, controls what gets onto the floor, the Speaker can bottle up legislation,” said Beck.

Whoever takes over for Householder will need to finish out this legislative cycle that ends in December and also be tasked with bringing trust back to the office.

“There will be this effort, I think to try and reclaim some kind of public support and approval. It’s not going to be easy,” said Beck.

The vote on Householder’s removal process is scheduled to begin Thursday at 10 A.M. Soon afterwards, the majority will call a meeting to begin the process of picking a new speaker.