Summer of Giving aims to pack pandemic care packages for hundreds of central Ohio families

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The NBC4 Today Summer of Giving is back to partner with Besa, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the community by connecting organizations and people who are willing to help.

The event started last month with a walking tour in Bronzeville and the King-Lincoln District followed by an afternoon of service. This month, NBC4 and Besa are teaming up with My Brother’s Keeper to pack pandemic care packages for 500 central Ohio families.

People are welcome to volunteer on Thursday, July 23 at 10 a.m. at the Jerry Hammond Center. Spaces are limited so please visit the Besa website to sign-up.

If you would rather donate items than volunteer, My Brother’s Keeper will be collecting new items to keep kids engaged this summer. More specifically, they are collecting these items for children in grades K-5th:

sidewalk chalk

jump ropes

board games

learning activities

Donations can be dropped off at the Jerry Hammond Center, 1111 E Broad St. on Monday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. To find out how My Brother’s Keeper is involved in the community, visit its website here: https://www.mbkvillage.org/.