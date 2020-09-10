Senior Centers weigh risks before deciding on reopening plan

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Nearly six months has passed since senior centers in Ohio closed. Governor Mike DeWine announced they will reopen with limited capacity in less than two weeks, but not all centers will reopen.

“You’ve got to get back to a normal life one of these days,” said Westerville resident, Cathe Zitko.

Zitko has been coming to Westerville Senior Center for years and was disappointed when the facility closed. She didn’t waste any time when she heard the center was prepping to reopen.

“I am thrilled and I’m looking forward to it,” said Zitko.

She was one of the first people to sign up for classes outside as she drove through.

“They’re anxious to get back together,” said Laura Horton, the Manager at the Westerville Senior Center.

Horton explained they are taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe by following all the guidelines set by the governor and the health department.

“We’ve been working on protocol since we shutdown actually,” said Horton.

The guidelines to reopen adult daycare centers and Senior centers are:

Open with a limited capacity based on safe social distancing

Limit entry to the facility to those who are necessary for the safe operation of the program

Screen all participants and staff and keep a daily log

Conduct baseline and repeat testing of staff and participants

Require all staff and participants to wear face coverings with limited exceptions

Use cohorting of participants when possible and alter schedules to reduce contact

Implement CDC guidance for cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing

“We’re going to be ready,” said Horton.

Other senior centers across the state chose to delay opening. One of this is the Pickerington Senior Center. The board voted unanimously to stay closed indefinitely.

“With the things we do here there is no way we could keep everything disinfected and keep everyone safe from this virus,” said Lin Connell who is the President of the Pickerington Senior Center.

Connell emphasized reopening is not worth the risk, since most of the volunteers are also elderly.

“Most of us are up in age and in the category of having other problems,” said Connell.

Pickerington Senior Center will try to reopen at the beginning of the year, depending how winter goes. They wanted to reopen in October.

The Westerville Community Center will open at the beginning of October. That is when a construction on a new Senior Center project should be finished.

There have been a lot of questions surrounding the reopening of senior centers in Ohio. Some establishments are not clear on what is exactly defined as a “senior center”. Governor Mike DeWine categorized adult daycare and senior centers together, but each are very different.

The recreational senior centers hope they have some flexibility with the guidelines, specifically being required to test everyone. Laura Horton at Westerville Senior Center said they will make it work if testing is necessary.

A spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Aging cleared up some confusion about guidelines to reopen Senior Centers in an email:

Permitting senior centers to reopen is a positive step forward in reopening our state. For senior centers to reopen, they must meet certain safety standards and consider the following:

Ohio’s Safe Business Practices for Getting Back to Work;

Case status in surrounding community, including the Ohio Public Health Advisory System and associated risk levels;

Case status in the facility;

Facility staffing levels;

Access to adequate testing for participants and staff;

Ability of participants to wear masks;

Personal protective equipment supplies; and

Local hospital capacity.

The state has collaborated with aging professionals, public health experts, industry representatives, families, and caregivers to formulate recommendations to responsibly reopen these settings. Regarding testing, the intent of the Order is to allow flexibility to develop testing requirements specifically tailored to these two facility types (senior centers and adult day centers) and the individuals they serve. Forthcoming guidance will outline the state’s expectations for testing of participants and staff, and demonstrate the state’s commitment to strategic, practical solutions to ensure the continued health and safety of older Ohioans. Adult Day Centers are a different environment and may require a different level of testing than Senior Centers. Kim Norris, Chief Communications Officer, Ohio Department of Aging