Reynoldsburg police free bird of prey

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH)–A resident of Reynoldsburg, Ohio found an unusual stowaway on her vehicle Wednesday morning. The unnamed driver was returning from Cincinnati when a hawk and the front of her Honda came together.

Courtesy: Reynoldsburg Police Department

When the driver got home and found the aviator clinging to the grill instead of bouncing away, she called the police department.

Officers Duncan and Baltimore arrived and were able to dislodge the bird of prey. When they were finished, the officers set the bird back to the airways.

When the department posted photos of the two men with the bird on social media its followers were thankful, proud, and appreciative of what the men had done.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools