Police want the public’s help identifying people who allegedly looted and rioted

CPD want information about the person in this photo who they say is suspected of looting a business in downtown Columbus on May 29, 2020

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–The Columbus Division of Police released surveilance footage from the Sheraton Columbus Hotel at Capital Square.

Investigators say the video shows people stealing and vandalizing a Starbucks and the Sheraton Hotel. Police report that the suspects stole the cash register and merchandise as well as caused damage to the building upwards of $300,000.

Police say the video was recorded on May 29, 2020 at midnight. The city published the video on Youtube with the hope of identifying the people.

Information can be given to Det. Borghese at:

614-645-2374 or sborghes@columbuspolice.org