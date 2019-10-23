Police searching for suspect in northeast Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for the suspect accused of killing a man at a northeast Columbus bar earlier this month.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:33pm, October 6, officers were called to a bar in the 2400 block of E. Dublin-Granville Road on the report of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they found Omar S. Gamez, 41, lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

Gamez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an initial investigation shows that Gamez and the suspect, identified as Santos M. B. Carillo, 52, were involved in a fight inside the bar, that continued outside where it escalated into the fatal shooting of Gamez.

Police have filed a warrant for Carillo’s arrest on murder charges.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on the shooting or Carillo’s whereabouts to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.