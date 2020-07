COLUMBUS (WCMH)--On August 4, nine people's lives will be remembered. They all were killed last year in a mass shooting in Dayton. The mass shooting kicked off calls for gun reform across the state, but one year later, many say little has been accomplished.

Monday, Mayor Nan Whaley, Moms Demand Action, and Shela Blanchard whose niece was killed in the Dayton shooting, all called for more to be done by both federal and local lawmakers.