Hilliard forms task force to address racial issus

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH)–Hilliard City Schools is forming an Inclusivity and Justice Task Force to help with racial issues hurting the black community.

The superintendent, John Marschhausen, said he was tired of sending statements of thoughts and prayers to the black community after tragedies like George Floyd’s. He said it was time to take action. Action he admits should have happened a long time ago.

“If our slogan and our mission is to prepare every student to be ready for tomorrow, in America today, ready for tomorrow demands change,” said Marschhausen.

Protests are happening in Hilliard just like in Columbus, and participants are demanding the same justice for the black community.

This is Marchhausen’s decision, telling me, after seeing what is happening around the country that he had to act.

“We’re late and as a society and as a country, we waited too long,” said Marchhausen.

It is why they are forming a Inclusivity and Justice Task Force. An idea many in the community said should have happened a long time ago. The goal is for school leaders to listen, identify, and educate teachers and students on issues people in the black community face.

“It’s hard when you’re the white superintendent to identify what the issues are that our Black students, employees, and parents are feeling.”

He has appointed Samantha Chatman, Principal at Alton Darby Elementary School, as the chair of the task force.

The hope is that she and others will work to provide a place where every student is welcomed, respected, supported, and celebrated.

The superintendent explained that implicit bias needs to be addressed.

“No one is our district wants to be racist, but their are comments and they’re are things that we do that we’re unaware of,” said Marschhausen. “Can we root out those things we’ve always done which we shouldn’t be doing in the first place and as we root them out can we change to make a better place for all of our students and especially now at this time for our black students.”

Black students make up 8.3 percent of Hilliard City Schools, and there are 53 African American employees out of 2,222, but Marschhausen said the numbers do not matter, he wants to make sure each individual matters.

“Our task force design is to listen to our Black teachers, parents, and families to say what do we need to do differently and immediately put actions into place.”

Task force members will be officially named at the board of education meeting June 15.