QUICK WEATHER

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10am this morning. Visibility of less than a quarter mile will slow you down in spots especially outside the outer belt. Slow down, use your low beam headlights and give yourself plenty of stopping distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

COLUMBUS FORECAST Today: Dense fog through mid-morning then mostly sunny. High 70 Tonight: Mainly clear and cool, patchy fog possible. Low 48 Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 70 Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice day. 78(52) Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy late day. 79(55) FORECAST DISCUSSION: Dense fog will be with us through the morning drive not lifting until mid to late morning. Then we will start seeing sunshine with temperatures rising just into the comfort zone for most of us. High temperatures will be around 70 in Columbus and within a few degrees of that all across the region.