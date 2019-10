COLUMBUS (WCMH) - One night after Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay presidential candidate, was in central Ohio for the debate, four openly gay local elected officials were honored. The Victory Institute held it's 'Recognizing Our Own' celebration, night to honor those who are the first openly LGBTQ people to hold their elected positions.

"We are committed to making historic firsts, history," Annise Parker, President and CEO of the Victory Institute. When she was elected mayor of Houston, she became the first openly LGBTQ mayor of a major American city. On Wednesday she helped recognize some central Ohio firsts.