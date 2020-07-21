Author reflects on pulling off thousands of burglaries during heyday of Youngstown mob

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – When people tell tales of Youngstown’s gangster days, names like Naples, Strollo and Carabbia come to mind.

Billy Olive can be added to that list. It turns out that he did a lot of the work and has written a book about his days in the mob.

Olive is a 91-year-old man from Lowellville. His book is titled “Undefeated” because in his 55 years of working for the Youngstown mob, he pulled off 3,000 burglaries and never got caught.

“We never shot nobody, we never kidnapped nobody or anything like that. That’s why we wrote the book. Everything we wrote, the statute of limitations ran out,” Olive said.

Olive operated in Youngstown’s underworld heyday. Starting at age 23, Olive knew Naples, Prato and the Carabbias. He called himself independent because he worked for all of the factions.

“We worked with a lot of cops, we worked with judges, we worked with chiefs of police, but everyone was a crook,” Olive said.

He said his most lucrative burglaries were jewelry stores and the cash stolen from grocery and department stores.

“We stole 260,000 men’s suits,” Olive said.

There was a time in the 1950’s when everyone wanted a TV.

“I’d say we took TV’s in at least 11 different states. Even one semi-load, we had of TVs,” he said.

Olive lived through the bombings in the 50’s and 60’s, saying he used to check his car every day and wondered if he was next.

“The bombings, to me, was the worst. The worst thing in the world,” Olive said. “I mean, they were senseless, them bombings.”

He worked 38 years in roofing and spouting, but Olive also made a lot of money from the burglaries.

“Oh, I made millions and I lost millions gambling. I lost everything gambling that I made,” he said.

Olive has no regrets because he said no one ever got hurt and most of the places recouped their money anyway.

“The only one’s lost in the last 55 years was the insurance companies,” he said.

“Undefeated” by Billy Olive is available on Amazon.