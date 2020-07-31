14-year-old transported after shark bite in Orange Beach

by: Blake Brown

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Orange Beach Police confirm a shark bit a 14-year-old in the Gulf of Mexico Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. near the Phoenix 4 condominiums. Police say the 14-year-old was near a sand bar when it happened.

Injuries appear to be minor and non life-threatening.

