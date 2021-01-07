US 42 between SR 736 and Hickory Ridge Road reopens after crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine faces one last hurdle as it races to become the first shot greenlighted in the U.S.: a panel of experts who will scrutinize the company’s data for any red flags.

Thursday’s meeting of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel is likely the last step before a U.S. decision to begin shipping millions of doses of the shot, which has shown strong protection against the coronavirus.