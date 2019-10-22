Test test this is a test

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
U.S. & World
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
Daily Pledge
Veterans Voices
Politics
The Spectrum
The Fighting 126
CMA Awards
Live Newscasts
Video Center
Apps
Top Stories
Google Maps will tell you where police are hiding
Top Stories
News groups push ahead in bid for Dayton gunman’s school records
Man survives with minor injuries after car impaled by logs
Gov. DeWine orders Statehouse flags to half-staff in honor of Ohio soldier killed in training accident
SURVEY: Beware trick or treaters-Parents admit they steal your candy
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Webcams
Weather Photos
Apps
Top Stories
Nice October day on tap, cooler weekend ahead
Top Stories
Drying out and breezy today, seasonably cool
Top Stories
Rain tonight, more October-like week ahead
Breezy and mild with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon
Balmy weekend gives way rain and cooler weather
Warmer weather ahead of rain on the way
Live
Traffic
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Football Friday Nite
Outsmart Smalley
The Big Game
Blue Jackets
NFL
MLB
NBA
MLS
Top Stories
Despite Wisconsin loss, Buckeyes and Badgers still a big game
Top Stories
Hot Cole, Astros face Scherzer, Nats in World Series opener
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs, 4-3, in overtime
Crew parts ways with Higuain
Ohio State men’s basketball ranks 18th in AP Top 25 preseason poll
Local 4 You
Stuff the Backpack 2019
Clear the Shelters
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Puppy with a Purpose
Shred It Day
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
This Week’s Circulars
Programming
Daytime Columbus
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Free Financial Seminar from the African American Male Wellness Initiative
Top Stories
Got Stuff? Get Help!
Top Stories
MediGold Can Answer All Your Medicare Questions
The Pink Shop at Macy’s
Regrow Your Hair
Get Ready to Downsize with a Free Seminar
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Test test this is a test
Uncategorized
by:
Haley Townsend
Posted:
Oct 22, 2019 / 04:27 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 22, 2019 / 05:06 PM EDT
TEST (TEST) — TEST
Interactive Radar
STORY TOOLS
Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps
Trending on NBC4i.com
Child struck while waiting for school bus
Company offers non-smokers extra 6 days off to make up for cigarette breaks
Fight Saturday shuts down new entertainment center at Tuttle Mall
Police: Tuttle entertainment facility will likely be “a source of problems”
ICE withdraws $500,000 fine against woman taking sanctuary in Columbus church
Today's Central OH Forecast
Nice October day on tap, cooler weekend ahead
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Play Outsmart Smalley: 2019 NFL Pick’em Challenge
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa