NWS: 2 tornadoes touched down in Indiana

Two tornadoes touched down near Bloomington, Indiana Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Several homes have been damaged and trees and power lines are down.

“It’s really crazy because it happened so fast. I heard the rain at one point and as soon as I heard the wind my ears clogged up real bad and I heard this loud crash and I went to open up my blinds and next thing I know everything is just going right across parking lot. There’s damage to the roof…it’s half missing upstairs. There’s damage to the bottom ones and every single apartment, both mine and my boyfriend’s cars have been hit by trees wreckage and it’s just – it’s crazy.”