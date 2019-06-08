MUGSHOTS: The U.S. Marshals’ have announced central Ohio’s top 4 most wanted criminals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The new list for central Ohio’s Most wanted criminals has been by the United States Marshals.

These criminals have committed several crimes including, kidnapping, cocaine possession, tampering with Evidence and much more. If have any formation that would lead to the whereabouts of any of these fugitives, contact the USMS. To submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here. All tips are anonymous and could lead to rewards if your information leads to an arrest.

Kenneth Taylor

Kenneth Taylor is wanted for escape, tampering with evidence and vandalism at the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office. He is described as a white male, 5’10” and 240 lbs. He has blue Eyes and brown hair

Victoria Dickson

Victoria Dickson is wanted for cocaine possession by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. She is described as a white female, 5’02” and 140 lbs. She has green Eyes, brown hair

Tyrone Issac

Tyrone Issac is wanted for a parole violation-possession of a weapon by the Adult Parole Authority. He is described as 6’00” and 195 lbs. He has brown eyes, black hair.