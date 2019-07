Fairfield County officials are trying to figure out why tornado sirens in the area went off Sunday morning.

Tornado sirens across the county went off in error at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday and woke up residents in the area. It’s unknown how long the sirens continued to sound.

Officials said there was no tornado threat in the area.

The Fairfield County Emergency Management Agency posted the following statement on Twitter:

Please disregard the activation of the outdoor warning siren. There is no tornado warning. — Fairfield Co EMA (@fairfieldema) June 16, 2019