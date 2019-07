COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A DUI checkpoint is scheduled Friday night in the area of Alum Creek Drive south of Williams Road and north of Interstate 270 in Obetz, according to the Franklin County DUI Taskforce.

The checkpoint is scheduled to run between 8 pm and 12:30 am.

The Franklin County DUI Task Force wants to impress upon those who will be consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements.