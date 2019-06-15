Heavy rain moving in, flood watch

A complex of rain and weakening thunderstorms is heading east along the I-70 corridor north of a warm front. The boundary will waver over southern Ohio the next few days, focusing several rounds of showers and storms.

A flash flood watch is in effect until Sunday morning to account for repeated heavier rains.

A southwesterly flow of increasingly humid, unstable air will be conducive to occasional downpours and lightning, with some brief gusty winds. The environment will remain unsettled on Father’s Day, with additional pop-up storms in the afternoon and evening, though loosely organized, with pockets of heating.

Take the umbrella to Picnic with the Pops in the Columbus Commons and the Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival in Gahanna.

We are not out of rain threat anytime soon, though we will experience periodic breaks between the ripples of energy aloft driving showers and storms through much of the week.

Today: Showers, few rumbles. High 76 falling to upper 60s

Tonight: Showers, embedded storms. Low 66

Sunday: Warm, sticky, pop-up showers, storms p.m. High 84

Monday: Showers, storms, mostly cloudy. High 81 (67)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, storms. High 79 (66)

Wednesday: Showers, storms p.m. High 80 (65)

Thursday: Showers, storms. High 80 (65)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 81 (63)