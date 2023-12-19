COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For millions of Ohioans, Christmas travel starts this week.

According to the American Automobile Association, 120 million Americans travel during the week ahead of Christmas, which falls on Monday. Dec. 23-28 will be the most congested days on the road across the globe. Here in the Buckeye State, the best and worst times to travel vary from city to city.

The Ohio Department of Transportation surveyed data to determine the best and worst times for travelers to hit the roads in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland for Christmas weekend. For Columbus and Cincinnati, the busiest day will be Thursday while in Cleveland, the heaviest traffic is expected on Friday.

Columbus Christmas traffic

Best day to travel: Saturday, Dec. 23 (Worst hours 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 23 (Worst hours 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.) Worst day to travel: Thursday, Dec. 21 (Worst hours 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation

Cincinnati Christmas traffic

Best day to travel: Wednesday, Dec. 20 (Worst hours 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 20 (Worst hours 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.) Worst day to travel: Thursday, Dec. 21 (Worst hours 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation

Cleveland Christmas traffic

Best day to travel: Wednesday, Dec. 20 (Worst hours 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 20 (Worst hours 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.) Worst day to travel: Friday, Dec. 22 (Worst hours 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation