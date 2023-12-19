COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For millions of Ohioans, Christmas travel starts this week.
According to the American Automobile Association, 120 million Americans travel during the week ahead of Christmas, which falls on Monday. Dec. 23-28 will be the most congested days on the road across the globe. Here in the Buckeye State, the best and worst times to travel vary from city to city.
The Ohio Department of Transportation surveyed data to determine the best and worst times for travelers to hit the roads in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland for Christmas weekend. For Columbus and Cincinnati, the busiest day will be Thursday while in Cleveland, the heaviest traffic is expected on Friday.
Columbus Christmas traffic
- Best day to travel: Saturday, Dec. 23 (Worst hours 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.)
- Worst day to travel: Thursday, Dec. 21 (Worst hours 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
Cincinnati Christmas traffic
- Best day to travel: Wednesday, Dec. 20 (Worst hours 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.)
- Worst day to travel: Thursday, Dec. 21 (Worst hours 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.)
Cleveland Christmas traffic
- Best day to travel: Wednesday, Dec. 20 (Worst hours 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Worst day to travel: Friday, Dec. 22 (Worst hours 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.)