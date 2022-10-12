COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A portion of State Route 315 northbound is closed after an accident Wednesday night.

As of 10:40 p.m., a few lanes of SR-315 are closed at Goodale Avenue due to the crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

According to Columbus police, the ramp from Broad Street to SR-315 is closed, as is the ramp to SR-315 from I-670 West. Police are detouring traffic from SR-315 to I-670.

According to police, the driver of a semi-truck involved in the crash was treated at the scene.

