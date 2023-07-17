COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– There are several overnight ramp closures scheduled for the Columbus innerbelt for the week of July 16th.

Drivers can expect the following, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Transportation:

The 3rd St. ramp to I-670 eastbound will close overnight (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Sunday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 19. Detour: 3rd St. to Spring St. to Neil Ave. to I-670 eastbound.

will close overnight (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Sunday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 19. The 4th St. ramp to I-670 westbound will close overnight (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Monday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 18. Detour: 4th St. to 1st Ave. to 3rd St./Summit St. to I-670 westbound.

will close overnight (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Monday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 18. The Jack Gibbs Blvd. ramp to I-670 westbound will close overnight (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Monday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 18. Detour: Cleveland Ave. to 5th Ave. to I-71 southbound/I-670 westbound.

will close overnight (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Monday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 18. The SR 315 southbound ramp to I-670 eastbound will close overnight (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Monday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 18. Detour: SR 315 southbound to I-70 eastbound to I-71 northbound to I-670.

will close overnight (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Monday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 18. The I-71 northbound ramp to I-670 westbound will close overnight (10 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Monday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 18. Detour: I-71 northbound to 11th Ave. to I-71 southbound to I-670 westbound.

will close overnight (10 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Monday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 18. The Neil Ave./U.S. 33 ramp to I-670 westbound will close overnight (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Wednesday, July 19. Detour: Goodale St. to SR 315 southbound to I-70 eastbound to I-71 northbound to I-670 westbound.

will close overnight (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Wednesday, July 19. The I-670 eastbound ramp to Neil Ave. will close overnight (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Thursday, July 20. Detour: I-670 eastbound to 4th St. to Goodale St. to Neil Ave.

will close overnight (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Thursday, July 20.