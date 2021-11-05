COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The city will be closing a number of intersections along the route of this year’s Veterans Day Parade, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5.
The parade begins at noon at High Street and Nationwide Boulevard, travels south along High Street, turns right onto Broad Street, then moves to its endpoint at the National Veterans Museum and Memorial on Broad Street. The parade is expected to end at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Starting at 9 a.m. Friday, the following intersections will have barricades in place until the parade passes:
- Front @ Spring (NE Corner)
- Neil @ Nationwide (SE corner)
- Nationwide @ John McConnell (SE corner)
- Nationwide @ Marconi (SE corner)
- Front St @ Vine St (SW corner)
- Nationwide @ High St (NW corner)
Barricades will be placed at the following intersections before 11 a.m. until the parade passes:
- 3rd St @ Chestnut (NW corner)
- 3rd St @ Spring St (NW corner)
- 3rd St @ Gay St (NW corner)
- 3rd St @ Broad St (NW corner)
- High St @ State St
- Front St @ State St
- Front St @ Capital (NE corner)
- Front St @ Broad St (SE corner)
- Belle St @ State St (NE corner)
- Front St @ Gay St (SE corner)
- Front St @ Long St (SE corner)
- Starling @ Rich St (N Corner)
- Marconi @ Long St (SE corner)
- Broad @ McDowell (N o E/B Traffic)
Parking meters will be bagged and no parking will be allowed at the following locations:
- Nationwide Blvd from Neil Ave to High St
- High from Nationwide to Broad St
- Broad from High to Marconi Blvd
- Marconi near parade staging area on Nationwide
- Starling St from Broad to Rich St