COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The city will be closing a number of intersections along the route of this year’s Veterans Day Parade, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5.

The parade begins at noon at High Street and Nationwide Boulevard, travels south along High Street, turns right onto Broad Street, then moves to its endpoint at the National Veterans Museum and Memorial on Broad Street. The parade is expected to end at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Starting at 9 a.m. Friday, the following intersections will have barricades in place until the parade passes:

Front @ Spring (NE Corner)

Neil @ Nationwide (SE corner)

Nationwide @ John McConnell (SE corner)

Nationwide @ Marconi (SE corner)

Front St @ Vine St (SW corner)

Nationwide @ High St (NW corner)

Barricades will be placed at the following intersections before 11 a.m. until the parade passes:

3 rd St @ Chestnut (NW corner)

St @ Chestnut (NW corner) 3 rd St @ Spring St (NW corner)

St @ Spring St (NW corner) 3 rd St @ Gay St (NW corner)

St @ Gay St (NW corner) 3 rd St @ Broad St (NW corner)

St @ Broad St (NW corner) High St @ State St

Front St @ State St

Front St @ Capital (NE corner)

Front St @ Broad St (SE corner)

Belle St @ State St (NE corner)

Front St @ Gay St (SE corner)

Front St @ Long St (SE corner)

Starling @ Rich St (N Corner)

Marconi @ Long St (SE corner)

Broad @ McDowell (N o E/B Traffic)

Parking meters will be bagged and no parking will be allowed at the following locations:

Nationwide Blvd from Neil Ave to High St

High from Nationwide to Broad St

Broad from High to Marconi Blvd

Marconi near parade staging area on Nationwide

Starling St from Broad to Rich St