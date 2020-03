COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on the west side.

Columbus Police said the person was hit at the intersection of Sullivant Ave. at Dixie Ct.

#TrafficAlert:

A portion of Sullivant Ave is CLOSED near Georgesville Rd, due to a pedestrian struck.

DETOUR: W Broad St. #4yourdrive #traffic — Jennifer Bullock (@JenniferNBC4) March 30, 2020

Sullivant Ave. is closed in both directions between Georgesville Rd. and Commerce Square.