Part of US-23 in Pickaway Co. shut down due to crash

Pickaway Co., Ohio (WCMH)– US-23 in Pickaway County northbound shut down because of a serious car crash, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. Monday just north of the Ross County line between the county line and SR-363.

They added the southbound lanes of US 23 were also closed temporarily so a medical helicopter could land.

The sheriff’s office did not give an update on the status of those involved in the crash, and said they would issue a press release later with more information.