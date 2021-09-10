Ohio State parking & traffic changes you need to know before heading to the Shoe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Buckeye fans will see new traffic patterns on Saturday ahead of their home-opener against Oregon.

In addition, All parking passes will have to be downloaded to your phone and parking will be cashless.

Here are the important details from Ohio State:

If you’re parking and riding from west campus, you’ll now board shuttles at Carmack 1 – the far eastern parking lot – rather than the Mount Hall Loop, which is under construction.

Shuttles will drop off at the Herrick Drive Transit Hub, south of Ohio Stadium. At the end of the game, you can board the shuttles at the Herrick Drive Transit Hub to go back to Carmack 1.

John Herrick Drive, including the Herrick Bridge and Vernon L. Tharp Street, will be closed with limited access to parking.

Woody Hayes Drive will be closed between John Herrick Drive and Kenny Road. If you’re trying to get to west campus or the Ag Lot parking, you should find different routes along Lane Avenue and Fyffe Road.

COTA will not run transit service this season from the Fairgrounds or Crosswoods Park.

Fans will have access to COTA’s fixed-route bus service on game day. Lines 1, 2, 8, 22, 31 and 102 all serve the Ohio State campus area and most provide service every 15 to 30 minutes.

