COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Eight college basketball fanbases, along with basketball lovers all over central Ohio, will descend upon the downtown area this weekend, causing a bit of congestion on the roads.

Nationwide Arena is hosting NCAA men’s tournament games for the first and second rounds of the tournament Friday and Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know about navigating the area:

There are more than 18,000 parking spaces in and around the Arena District to accommodate fans.

Prepay, reserved parking is available in the Front Street garage, which is catty-corner from the arena.

During the games on Friday, a portion of Nationwide Boulevard between McConnell Street and Front Street will temporarily close to accommodate increased pedestrian traffic between sessions. The closure will begin after the start of Session One and will reopen before the end of Session Two.

For access in and out of the Arena District during this time, use Spring Street to the south or Vine Street to the north, via Neil Avenue or Front Street.

Additionally, on Friday, the St. Patrick’s Day parade will begin at 11:45 a.m. near COSI. It will move to Broad Street eastbound and then north on High Street, ending at the Convention Center.