COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major interstate ramp on the East Side is scheduled to close Wednesday morning for 90 days for construction.

According to ODOT, the ramp from I-270 northbound to I-70 westbound will close at 6 a.m. Wednesday and will remain closed until May 23.

The detour to get around the closure is I-270 northbound to the Main Street exit to I-270 southbound to I-70 westbound.

The ramp work is one part of a $433 million ODOT megaproject to improve the Far East Freeway, a stretch of I-70 from U.S. 33 near Bexley to State Route 204 near Pickerington. The first project area includes the I-270 and Brice Road interchanges to reconfigure ramps and reduce weaving and merging.

The plan for the I-70/I-270 interchange includes rebuilding the ramps from I-270 to I-70 in both directions so so they feed together before merging onto I-70, with the same being done for ramps from I-70 going onto I-270. And the exit for Brice Road from I-70 East and I-270 will be reconfigured.

This phase of the project is expected to be finished this fall.