I-71 closed in downtown Columbus for bridge demolition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There’s a big closure in the downtown Columbus area that starts Friday night and lasts the entire weekend.

Interstate 71 is closed in both directions between Interstate 670 and Interstate 70. The closure runs from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

This is part of the downtown Ramp Up project. Crews need to shut down this stretch of highway to demolish the other half of the Broad Street Bridge.

Use I-670 and S.R. 314 to navigate around the closure.

At the same time, East Broad Street over I-71 will close. East Town Street will be your best detour.