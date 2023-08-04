COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Franklin County this week and into next. Here’s what drivers can expect.
Interstate 670:
- The 4th St. ramp to I-670 westbound will close nightly (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Sunday, August 6 through Wednesday, August 9.
- Detour: 4th St. to 1st Ave. to 3rd St./Summit St. to I-670.
- The Jack Gibbs Blvd. ramp to I-670 westbound will close nightly (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Sunday, August 6 through Wednesday, August 9.
- Detour: Cleveland Ave. to 5th Ave. to I-71 southbound/I-670 westbound.
- The SR 315 southbound ramp to I-670 eastbound will close nightly (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Sunday, August 6 through Wednesday, August 9.
- Detour: SR 315 to I-70 to I-71 to I-670.
- The I-71 northbound ramp to I-670 westbound will close nightly (10 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Sunday, August 6 through Wednesday, August 9.
- Detour: 11th Ave. to I-71 to I-670.
- The U.S. 33 ramp to I-670 westbound will close nightly (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Monday, August 7 through Thursday, August 10.
- Detour: U.S. 33 to SR 315 to I-70 to I-71 to I-670.
- The I-670 westbound ramp to Grandview Ave. will close nightly (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Monday, August 7 through Thursday, August 10.
- Detour: I-670 to Hague Ave. to Fisher Rd. to I-70 to I-670 to Grandview Ave.
- The I-670 westbound ramp to U.S. 33 will close nightly (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Monday, August 7 through Thursday, August 10.
- Detour: I-670 westbound to I-70 to Wilson Rd. to I-70 to I-670 eastbound to Grandview Ave. to U.S. 33.
- The SR 315 southbound ramp to I-670 westbound will close nightly (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Monday, August 7 through Thursday, August 10.
- Detour: SR 315 to I-70 to I-71 to I-670.
- The U.S. 33 eastbound ramp to I-670 eastbound will close nightly (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Monday, August 7 through Thursday, August 10.
- Detour: U.S. 33 to Grandview Ave. to I-670 eastbound.
Interstate 71:
- The I-71 northbound ramp to I-270westbound on the north side will close Friday, August 4 from 11p.m. – 5 a.m. and Saturday, August 5 from 8 p.m. – 8 a.m.
- Detour: I-71 to I-270 eastbound to Cleveland Ave. to I-270 westbound.
- The I-71 southbound ramp to I-270eastbound on the north side will close Friday, August 4 from 11p.m – 7 a.m. and Saturday, August 5 from 9 p.m. – 8 a.m.
- Detour: I-71 to SR 161 to I-71 northbound to I-270 eastbound.
- The SR 665 ramp to I-71 southbound will close overnight (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Wednesday, August 9.
- Detour: SR 665 to I-71 northbound to Stringtown Rd. to I-71 southbound.
- The I-71 northbound ramp to SR 665 will close overnight (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Wednesday, August 9.
- Detour: I-71 northbound to Stringtown Rd. to I-71 southbound to SR 665.
- The I-71 southbound ramp to SR 665 will close overnight (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Thursday, August 10.
- Detour: I-71 southbound to U.S. 62 to I-71 northbound to SR 665.
- The SR 665 ramp to I-71 northbound will close overnight (10 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Thursday, August 10.
- Detour: SR 665 toI-71 southbound to U.S. 62 to I-71 northbound
State Route 161:
- The U.S. 62/Johnstown Rd. ramp to SR 161 eastbound will close overnight (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Friday, August 4.
- Detour: SR 161 westbound to New Albany Rd. to SR 161 eastbound.
- The SR 161 eastbound ramp to U.S. 62/Johnstown Rd. will close overnight (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Friday, August 4.
- Detour: SR 161 eastbound to Beech Rd. to SR 161 westbound to U.S. 62/Johnstown Rd.
- The New Albany Rd. ramp to SR 161 eastbound will close overnight (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Friday, August 4.
- Detour: SR 161 westbound to Hamilton Rd. to SR 161 eastbound.
- The SR 161 eastbound ramp to New Albany Rd. will close overnight (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Friday, August 4.
- Detour: SR 161 eastbound to U.S. 62/Johnstown Rd. to SR 161 westbound to New Albany Rd.
- The Hamilton Rd. ramp to SR 161 eastbound will close overnight (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Friday, August 4.
- Detour: SR 161 westbound to Sunbury Rd. to SR 161 eastbound.
- The SR 161 eastbound ramp to Hamilton Rd. will close overnight (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Friday, August 4.
- Detour: SR 161 eastbound to New Albany Rd. to SR 161 westbound to Hamilton Rd.