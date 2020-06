FAIRFIELD CO., Ohio (WCMH)– The eastbound lanes of US 33 near the Fairfield/Hocking County line are closed due to a fatal crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP says they got the call about the one vehicle accident around 5:30 Tuesday morning.

Officials say one person died in the crash, another was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Old Logan Rd. SE can be used as a detour.