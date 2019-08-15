Expect heavy traffic in 315 corridor this weekend

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Expect heavy traffic along State Route 315 and the surrounding roads as several events including tens of thousands of Ohio State students returning to campus will take place simultaneously this weekend.

“Pack some patience,” warned Ohio Department of Transportation press secretary Matt Bruning. “It’s really going to be no different if you’re used to going down for an OSU football game.”

ODOT along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Columbus and Ohio State police departments are working together to make sure everyone stays safe and traffic flow is as efficient as possible.

“The big thing is just to be patient,” reiterated Sgt. Joe Curmode with the Columbus Division of Police motorcycle unit. “Be aware of traffic tie ups, possible delays, the ramps may back up a little bit. You may encounter some traffic that is stopped on the freeway and just to be aware of that.”

If you’re anticipating to get off on a ramp, make sure that you get over into the appropriate lane. Don’t stop in a moving lane to move over to exit on the freeway, and also be aware of the [315] construction zones. Sgt. Joe Curmode

Around 3,000 Ohio State students moved in early Thursday. The rest will arrive starting Saturday morning.

In addition to move-in, just a few blocks north on Olentangy River Road, the WonderBus Music and Arts Festival will be happening Saturday and Sunday at CAS. Just west of there, the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship will be underway at the Ohio State University Scarlet Golf Course in Upper Arlington. (see map below)

If you aren’t going to any of these events, there are several ways to avoid there area all together. Riverside Dr. to the west and High St. and interstate 71 to the east are a few options.

Before venturing out this weekend, Bruning says you can check ODOT traffic cameras to get a live look at just how bad congestion is.

“Really the key is planning ahead,” Bruning explained. “We know there’s going to be a lot more traffic on 315 and around the campus area, but the good thing is we have an app for that. It’s the ‘Ohgo’ app. You can download that on your android or iPhone, you can check out the live traffic conditions. You can see dozens of live traffic cameras right around the 315 and even on campus area.”

CLICK HERE for the Ohgo website.

