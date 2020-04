COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Two people are dead after a car versus semi accident on the north side of Columbus, Columbus Division of Fire confirms.

Interstate 270 eastbound between SR 315 and I-71 is closed as a result.

DOUBLE FATAL CRASH 4/21/20 8:44am:



I270 E/B is closed at State Route 315 due to a double fatal crash/ investigation.



The ramp from Sawmill Rd., SR 315 & US Route 23 to I-270 E/B are all closed as well.



Use State Route 161 or Morse Road as alternate routes.



-Lt. Paul Weiner pic.twitter.com/avqUF36T58 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) April 21, 2020

