Delaware County SR-521 reopen after semi hits overhead RR bridge

DELAWARE CO., Ohio (WCMH)– State route 521 (Kilbourne Rd.) has reopened after a crash involving a semi-truck has shut it down at Harris Rd. in Delaware County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Delaware Post says the semi was going NB/EB on SR-521 when it hit the railroad bridge just before Harris Rd. around 1:30 Tuesday morning.

Google Earth image of the RR bridge on SR-521 before Harris Rd. in Delaware County, Ohio.

OSHP says the driver was not hurt.

ODOT says to avoid the area as it will likely be closed throughout the morning commute.