COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash involving an unknown number of cars has sent a semi into the median and shut down one side of a highway on the south side of Columbus.

Around 6 p.m., Ohio Department of Transportation cameras showed the northbound lanes and shoulders of Interstate 270 near U.S. Highway 33 completely blocked by a crash, and a semi-truck in the grassy median. Plumes of smoke were visible near the truck.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

Dispatchers told NBC4 they do not have a total count of vehicles that were involved in the crash, but said two people had been taken to local hospitals in stable condition. They also confirmed a large truck caught on fire, but firefighters put it out.

The cameras showed police cars, a fire engine and ambulances on scene. No cars are moving on the northbound lanes, and traffic in the southbound lanes was trickling by in two lanes as of 6:20 p.m.