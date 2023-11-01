COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash restricted traffic Wednesday afternoon on Columbus’ southeast side.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, all lanes on Interstate 270 southbound were blocked at US Route 33 West, and the left shoulder of I-270 was also blocked. The crash happened at approximately 3:25 p.m.

As of 4 p.m., lanes on southbound I-270 reopened; however, there was still police activity at the scene of the crash, keeping the far right lane approaching the exit ramp to US-33 closed.

ODOT said it expected to close US-33 East lanes at State Route 317/Hamilton Road due to the crash.

Two people were taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. The extent of their injuries is not known.