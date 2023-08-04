COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash on Interstate 270 in southeast Columbus closed several lanes on Friday morning, causing significant traffic delays in the area.

A multiple-car crash on I-270 South at Williams Street beyond US-33 caused heavy traffic as the two left lanes were closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Drivers were encouraged to use US-33 to S.R. 104 then to Alum Creek Drive as a detour.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

All lanes have since reopened. View the latest traffic information here. View traffic cameras on I-270 here.