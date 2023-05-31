COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Work on the Columbus innerbelt, known as the “Downtown Ramp Up” project by the Ohio Department of Transportation, has ramps and lane closures scheduled for overnight.
What drivers can expect:
- The Cleveland Ave. ramp to I-71 southbound will close nightly (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) starting Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2.
- Detour: Cleveland Ave. to I-71 northbound to 11th Ave. to I-71 southbound
- The I-670 eastbound ramp to I-71 southbound will close nightly (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.) starting Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2.
- Detour: I-670 eastbound to I-71 northbound to 11th Ave. to I-71 southbound
- I-71 southbound between I-670 and Main St. will have various overnight lane restrictions (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.) starting Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2.
- I-71 northbound between I-70 and I-670 will have various overnight lane restrictions (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.) starting Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2.