COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The westbound/southbound lanes of Interstates 70/71 were briefly shut down Wednesday morning in downtown Columbus due to multiple crashes.

During a shutdown there, Interstate 670 west to I-70 can be used as a westbound alternative and I-670 west to State Route 315 south to I-71 as a southbound.

No information was available regarding the severity of the crashes. The roadway was reopened by 10:30 a.m.

2 CRASHES: 70/71 SPLIT, WESTBOUND/SOUTHBOUND TRAFFIC COMPLETELY HALTED. pic.twitter.com/wyGFjKFwrg — Kristine Varkony (@KristineVarkony) March 29, 2023

